Soccer-England keep faith with Maguire, Azmoun on bench for Iran

England are without midfielder James Maddison, who is nursing a knee injury, while Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling will play in a three-man frontline with captain Harry Kane. Azmoun has not played since injuring his calf at the start of October.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:29 IST
England manager Gareth Southgate (Photo: England Football/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

England manager Gareth Southgate kept faith with centre back Harry Maguire, including him in a back four to play Iran, who will start with star forward Sardar Azmoun on the bench for the World Cup Group B encounter on Monday.

Maguire, who has been out of favour at club side Manchester United this season, starts alongside John Stones in a back four, with Southgate opting against his usual three-man backline for the encounter at Khalifa International Stadium.

Azmoun has not played since injuring his calf at the start of October. England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

