Left Menu

Ryder Cup: Colsaerts appointed European vice captain

Every time I hear the words Ryder Cup, it takes me back to the edition I played in, how proud I was to wear the European colors and be part of such an unbelievable event. Bjorn and Molinari were both appointed by Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role as Europes captain after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-11-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 21:43 IST
Ryder Cup: Colsaerts appointed European vice captain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald appointed Nicolas Colsaerts as his third vice captain on Tuesday for next year's event in Rome. The Belgian golfer, who turned 40 last week, joins Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy as vice captains for the European team. Colsaerts helped Europe win the 2012 Ryder Cup and has three tournament victories on the European tour. ''My first reaction when Luke asked me was sheer joy,'' Colsaerts said in a statement. ''Every time I hear the words Ryder Cup', it takes me back to the edition I played in, how proud I was to wear the European colors and be part of such an unbelievable event.'' Bjorn and Molinari were both appointed by Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role as Europe's captain after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series. Donald kept both Bjorn and Molinari after replacing Stenson and said the choice of Colsaerts as his third vice captain had “been on my mind for a couple of months now.” ''I played in the team with him in 2012 and you could just see how much it meant to him,” Donald said. “He understands what it means to represent the European crest and what it means to be part of the Ryder Cup setup. When I asked him, he literally had goosebumps.” The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022