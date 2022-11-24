FACTBOX-Soccer-Argentina v Mexico World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds

Argentina play Mexico in World Cup Group C in Doha on Saturday. When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium Capacity: 88,966

Odds: Argentina win: 6/10

Mexico win: 24/5 Draw: 14/5

Key stats: * Lionel Messi has become the fifth player to score at four World Cup finals - after Cristiano Ronaldo, Miroslav Klose, Uwe Seeler and Pele - and the first Argentine player to feature at five tournaments.

* Mexico have lost only three of their last 21 World Cup group stage matches (W10 D8) and kept clean sheets in five of their last nine. * Saudi Arabia ended Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run (W25 D11) on Tuesday in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

* Mexico have failed to score in their last three World Cup games - the goalless draw with Poland on Tuesday and defeats to Sweden and Brazil in 2018. Previous meetings:

* The teams first met all the way back at the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when Argentina won 6-3. * Argentina have beaten Mexico 16 times in 35 meetings (D14 L5), including all three at a World Cup. They last locked horns in the competition in 2010, when Argentina won 3-1.

* Mexico last beat Argentina in the Copa America in 2004 but have lost to the South Americans eight times since then (D2).

