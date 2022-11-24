Left Menu

Rugby-Eight changes for injury-hit Wallabies against Wales

Australia have lost three out of four matches on their northern hemisphere tour, heaping pressure on Rennie and his staff less than a year out from the World Cup in France. Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Jordan Petaia, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Langi Gleeson, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Jed Holloway, 5-Cadeyrn Neville 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Folau Fainga’a 1-James Slipper (captain) Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Sam Talakai, 19-Ned Hanigan, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Tate McDerrmott, 22-Noah Lolesio, 23-Jock Campbell.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:18 IST
Rugby-Eight changes for injury-hit Wallabies against Wales
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ben Donaldson will start at flyhalf for an injury-hit Australia for the first time in Saturday's test against Wales in Cardiff as coach Dave Rennie made eight alterations to the side that lost to Ireland last week. The Wallabies are without seven players due to injury - Michael Hooper, Andrew Kellaway, Hunter Paisami, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini and Nic White - following the 13-10 defeat by Ireland in Dublin last Saturday, necessitating a raft of changes for the last test on their European tour.

It is only the second cap for New South Wales Waratah Donaldson, 23, and he will partner Jake Gordon, who comes in for White. "Ben has had a great year. He's been impressive at training around his skillset and detail and has earned his opportunity to start for his country this week," Rennie said in a statement naming the team on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Donaldson missed a last gasp kick against Italy in Florence a fortnight ago on his debut, handing the hosts an unlikely victory. However, he still got the nod for Saturday's test ahead of Noah Lolesio, who had begun the season as the Wallabies' first choice at No. 10 but looks to be dropping further down the pecking order.

In the backline, Tom Wright moves from wing to fullback to replace Kellaway with Jordan Petaia coming in on the right wing and Mark Nawaqanitawase switching to the left. Reece Hodge has not played for Australia at centre since 2016 but amid the injury crisis replaces Paisami. Among the loose forwards Langi Gleeson is in for Valetini and will be making his first test start while Hooper has been replaced on the openside by Fraser McReight. Folau Fainga'a is in for Porecki at hooker.

Uncapped Melbourne Rebel Sam Talakai is in line for potential debut as the tighthead cover. Australia have lost three out of four matches on their northern hemisphere tour, heaping pressure on Rennie and his staff less than a year out from the World Cup in France.

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Jordan Petaia, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Langi Gleeson, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Jed Holloway, 5-Cadeyrn Neville 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Folau Fainga'a 1-James Slipper (captain) Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Sam Talakai, 19-Ned Hanigan, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Tate McDerrmott, 22-Noah Lolesio, 23-Jock Campbell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022