Soccer-Richarlison scores spectacular volley as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
After flicking up a pass, he swung his body round to connect with his right foot and hit an unstoppable shot to send the Lusail Stadium crowd wild. The forward has now scored nine goals for Brazil this year.
Brazil striker Richarlison scored twice including a spectacular swivelling volley to get his nation's quest for a sixth World Cup title off to a perfect start in a 2-0 win over Serbia to top Group G on Thursday.
Spearheading an intimidating four-pronged attack, Richarlison steered home a rebound in the 62nd minute after Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had saved an angled shot from Vinicius Jr. following marauding work from Neymar. Richarlison's second was equal to some of the great goals of Brazil's rich history. After flicking up a pass, he swung his body round to connect with his right foot and hit an unstoppable shot to send the Lusail Stadium crowd wild.
The forward has now scored nine goals for Brazil this year.
