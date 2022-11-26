Left Menu

Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline World Cup in Qatar

Qatari authorities say a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in newly built city where a World Cup match was set to played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.Qatars Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island thats part of city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:23 IST
Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline World Cup in Qatar
  • Country:
  • India

Qatari authorities say a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in newly built city where a World Cup match was set to played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that's part of city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday. The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022