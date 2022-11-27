IRL: Hyderabad Black Birds dominate proceedings

Hyderabad Black Birds had a field day in the second round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) at the Madras International Circuit near here on Sunday.

The Black Birds represented by Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy took the top spot in Sprint race 2 with Rabindra putting up a lap time of 1:32.108. In the feature race subsequently, the Black Birds came up with a comprehensive win (in a time of 00:36:55.401) to dominate the Chennai leg with Jani and Rabindra showing their superiority.

The second and third place went to Godspeed Kochi (Ruhaan Alva and Fabian Wohlwend) and Goa Acers (Amir Syed and Sohil Shah) respectively.

In the sprint race on Sunday, Rabindra again demonstrated his skills to take the top spot followed by Wohlwend (Goodspeed Kochi) and Jon Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders). The third leg of the League will be conducted on December 3 and 4 at the MIC track.

