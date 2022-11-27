Left Menu

IRL: Hyderabad Black Birds dominate proceedings

Hyderabad Black Birds had a field day in the second round of the Indian Racing League IRL at the Madras International Circuit near here on Sunday.The Black Birds represented by Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy took the top spot in Sprint race 2 with Rabindra putting up a lap time of 132.108.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 19:13 IST
IRL: Hyderabad Black Birds dominate proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Black Birds had a field day in the second round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) at the Madras International Circuit near here on Sunday.

The Black Birds represented by Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy took the top spot in Sprint race 2 with Rabindra putting up a lap time of 1:32.108. In the feature race subsequently, the Black Birds came up with a comprehensive win (in a time of 00:36:55.401) to dominate the Chennai leg with Jani and Rabindra showing their superiority.

The second and third place went to Godspeed Kochi (Ruhaan Alva and Fabian Wohlwend) and Goa Acers (Amir Syed and Sohil Shah) respectively.

In the sprint race on Sunday, Rabindra again demonstrated his skills to take the top spot followed by Wohlwend (Goodspeed Kochi) and Jon Lancaster (Chennai Turbo Riders). The third leg of the League will be conducted on December 3 and 4 at the MIC track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022