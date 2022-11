Tennis-Canada beat Australia to win first Davis Cup title

Canada won their first Davis Cup title on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in Malaga, Spain.

Denis Shapovalov had earlier prevailed over Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided match to put Canada ahead.

