Soccer-Vlahovic on the bench as Kostic starts for Serbia against Cameroon

Dusan Vlahovic will be on the bench for Serbia for the second game in a row at the World Cup as they face Cameroon in Group G on Monday.

The 22-year-old striker, who was battling a groin problem in the run-up to the tournament, came on in the second half of Serbia's 2-0 defeat by Brazil. Wingback Filip Kostic was named in the starting side after missing the opening game with a muscle problem.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song made two changes to the team who lost 1-0 to Switzerland, replacing keeper Andre Onana with Devis Epassy and midfielder Samuel Oum Gouet with Pierre Kunde. Teams:

Cameroon - Devis Epassy, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (c), Karl Toko Ekambi Serbia - Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic

