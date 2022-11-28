FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Tunisia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
They began the defence of their 2018 crown with a 4-1 victory over Australia. * After a draw with Denmark in their opener, Tunisia lost to Australia in their second match and must beat the world champions to stand any chance of advancing.
France play Tunisia at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)
Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Capacity: 44,667
Odds: France win: 8/15
Tunisia win: 11/2 Draw: 29/10
Key stats: * France were the first country to qualify for the knockout stages after Saturday's victory over Denmark saw them post a second Group D win. They began the defence of their 2018 crown with a 4-1 victory over Australia.
* After a draw with Denmark in their opener, Tunisia lost to Australia in their second match and must beat the world champions to stand any chance of advancing. * Twice champions France are competing at a 16th World Cup, having been in the field for the first tournament in Uruguay in 1930. They are now nine games unbeaten at the finals since their 2014 quarter-final defeat to Germany in Rio de Janeiro.
* Tunisia were the first African country to win a game at the World Cup finals when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Argentina in 1978. * Ten of Tunisia's 26-man squad were born in France and they have three players based at French clubs.
Previous meetings: This is a first competitive clash between the two countries after two home victories in friendlies for France and two 1-1 draws in Tunis, the last in 2010.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Albanese talks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media
Australia PM says talk with China's Li constructive, positive
Australia's Albanese speaks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media
UPDATE 2-Australia's Albanese has 'positive' chat with China's Li
Australia PM says talk with China's Li constructive, positive