FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Tunisia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

They began the defence of their 2018 crown with a 4-1 victory over Australia. * After a draw with Denmark in their opener, Tunisia lost to Australia in their second match and must beat the world champions to stand any chance of advancing.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:40 IST
France play Tunisia at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Capacity: 44,667

Odds: France win: 8/15

Tunisia win: 11/2 Draw: 29/10

Key stats: * France were the first country to qualify for the knockout stages after Saturday's victory over Denmark saw them post a second Group D win. They began the defence of their 2018 crown with a 4-1 victory over Australia.

* After a draw with Denmark in their opener, Tunisia lost to Australia in their second match and must beat the world champions to stand any chance of advancing. * Twice champions France are competing at a 16th World Cup, having been in the field for the first tournament in Uruguay in 1930. They are now nine games unbeaten at the finals since their 2014 quarter-final defeat to Germany in Rio de Janeiro.

* Tunisia were the first African country to win a game at the World Cup finals when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Argentina in 1978. * Ten of Tunisia's 26-man squad were born in France and they have three players based at French clubs.

Previous meetings: This is a first competitive clash between the two countries after two home victories in friendlies for France and two 1-1 draws in Tunis, the last in 2010.

