Soccer-Serbia strike late to take 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon
Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:25 IST
Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck in stoppage time to give Serbia a 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon in a pivotal Group G clash at the World Cup on Monday.
Milinkovic-Savic's left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic's header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto's 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
