Cricket-England's Stokes to donate match fees from Pakistan series to flood victims
England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country, the 31-year-old said in a statement on Monday. I will be donating my match fees from this test series to the Pakistan flood appeal." The first test is due to start on Thursday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country, the 31-year-old said in a statement on Monday. Millions of people in Pakistan have had their lives affected by severe flooding in recent months, with officials in the Asian nation estimating damage from torrential monsoon rains that have killed over 1,000 people at more than $40 billion.
"To be back here after 17 years as a test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special," Stokes said. "The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people.
"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this test series to the Pakistan flood appeal." The first test is due to start on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben Stokes
- England
- Asian
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Rashid, Curran won us the game: Ben Stokes lauds England's bowlers after winning T20 World Cup 2022
Ben Stokes stands up in English cricket’s biggest moments: Buttler
"Can you play in next 50-over World Cup please": Michael Vaughan wants Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement
England head coach Matthew Mott hopeful of Ben Stokes reversing ODI retirement
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes: Anchors that made an impact during ICC T20 World Cup