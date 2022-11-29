Sports News Roundup: Knights nip Jackets in 7th round of shootout; Kristaps Porzingis' career night carries Wizards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Troubled Juventus turns to accountant as Andrea Agnelli era ends

The Agnelli family has proposed accountant Gianluca Ferrero as the new chairman of Juventus, marking the end of the long reign of Andrea Agnelli as the Italian soccer club tries to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles. The move by the Agnellis' holding company Exor comes after Juventus' board resigned, and as prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob look into the Serie A club over alleged irregularities linked to player transfers and wages.

Soccer-Cameroon keeper Onana suspended for disciplinary reasons

Cameroon's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, the country's federation (FECAFOOT) said, after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday. Onana was marked as "absent" on the team sheet, with head coach Rigobert Song saying he had to "put the team first ahead of an individual" amid reports of a falling-out over tactics.

NHL roundup: Knights nip Jackets in 7th round of shootout

Paul Cotter scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Cotter, trying his first career NHL shootout attempt, deked Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov to his right and put a forehand shot inside the left post for the game-winner.

Soccer-Neymar: what can we expect from Brazil forward at World Cup 2022?

Brazil, who are chasing a record-extending sixth World Cup title, face Cameroon in their last Group G game on Friday with forward Neymar set to miss the match due to an ankle problem. Here is a look at the 30-year-old's World Cup highs and lows: MISSING OUT IN 2010

Soccer-No booze? No problem for most fans at World Cup in Qatar

Soccer fans at the almost alcohol-free World Cup are ready to pay high prices for a beer, a few have tried to smuggle booze into stadiums but most simply accept that drinking is off limits at the first tournament in a Muslim country. World soccer governing body FIFA reversed course in mid-November, two days before the first match kicked off, and announced that no alcoholic beer would sold at stadiums in Qatar where it is an offence to drink alcohol or be drunk in public.

Golf-'Greg's got to leave': Tiger says no end to stalemate with LIV CEO

Tiger Woods said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman must step down from his post for the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit to end their bitter, simmering feud that has divided the golf world. LIV Golf has attracted some of the U.S.-based PGA Tour's top players since its launch earlier this year, prompting the PGA Tour to suspend the defectors.

Tennis-U.S. Davis Cup captain Fish, coach Bryan fined for bet promotion

U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish and coach Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 each with suspended four month bans for breaching betting sponsorship rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday. Both acknowledged promoting a gaming operator on social media, the ITIA added.

NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis' career night carries Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 142-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Porzingis was 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Washington, which recorded a season-high point total and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure

Mattia Binotto's exit from Ferrari at the end of December leaves Formula One's oldest and most successful team seeking a fifth boss in under a decade to lead the fight against rivals benefiting from years of stability. The job of Ferrari team principal ranks alongside coaching the national soccer team as the hottest of hot seats in Italian sport.

Soccer-Fans brace for politically charged U.S.-Iran match at World Cup

Longtime adversaries the United States and Iran face off on the pitch at the World Cup on Tuesday in a match that some Iranians fear may see further run-ins with stadium security or clashes with pro-government fans over raging protests back home.

The contest between the two nations that severed ties over 40 years ago will be held with increased security to prevent a flare-up of tensions over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

