Left Menu

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game.The teams made the gesture on Tuesday as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination.England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear One Love armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar.

PTI | Alrayyan | Updated: 30-11-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 09:16 IST
England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game.

The teams made the gesture on Tuesday as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination.

England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear ''One Love' armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them.

England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.

''We feel this is the biggest and we think it's a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important,'' Southgate said.

Additionally, the UK's first openly gay sports minister attended the game and wore the armband. Stuart Andrew said he decided to wear it in support of inclusivity at sporting events. ''Sport has the power to unite, inspire,'' Andrew wrote on Twitter, adding it was ''vital'' that all sporting events are open and inclusive. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022