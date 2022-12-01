Left Menu

Mazaplay.net has been awarded as the presenting sponsor of team Northern Warriors for Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 season 6

New Delhi India, December 1 Abu Dhabi T10 League is a ten-over format cricket league in the United Arab Emirates. Mazaplay.net includes news about cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, event predictions, and more.

Mazaplay.net has been awarded as the presenting sponsor of team Northern Warriors for Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 season 6
New Delhi (India), December 1: Abu Dhabi T10 League is a ten-over format cricket league in the United Arab Emirates. Matches are 10-over-a-side and the duration of each match is 90 minutes. The league is owned by T Ten Sports Management and approved by the Emirates Cricket Board.

A total of 8 teams will participate in this league.

1. Bengal Tigers 2. Delhi Bulls 3. Northern Warriors 4. Deccan Gladiators 5. The Chennai Braves 6. Team Abu Dhabi 7. Morrisville SAMP Army 8. New York Strikers The tournament will take place from November 23 to December 4, 2022, with all games taking place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The 2022 T10 League will be played entirely at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Northern Warriors T10 Cricket League 2022 Season 6Squad Info Abhimanyu Mithun Dushmantha Chameera Gus Atkinson Hamdan Tahir Isuru Udana Junaid Siddique Liam Dawson Mohammad Irfan Rayad Emrit Usman Khan Adam Hose Adam Lyth Chris Green Kennar Lewis Reece Topley Rovman Powell (c) Sherfane Rutherford Wanindu Hasaranga Wayne Parnell Now talking about Mazaplay.net, is an online sports news platform provides you with the most recent and remarkable sports news. It’s your daily dose of cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event predictions, and more! Mazaplay.net includes news about cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, event predictions, and more. Mazaplay.net is your go-to resource for everything sports-related.

Recently Mazaplay.net was awarded as associate sponsor of the India Vs New Zealand series. Also Mazaplay.net has rewarded as title sponsor of Mumbai Tennis Cricket Premier League which is going to start from 8th Dec 2022.

