Boxing-Fury fired up for Chisora III with sex ban and secret bet

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said he had starved himself of sex in preparation for his title defence against Derek Chisora and was ready for a "Christmas cracker" on Saturday night.

The two Britons face off at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in North London with the "Gypsy King" expected to complete a winning trilogy over a 38-year-old underdog opponent he comfortably beat in 2011 and 2014. The fight will be Fury's first since his sixth round stoppage of compatriot Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, after which he temporarily retired following a promise to his wife.

He told Thursday's final pre-fight news conference that he was "in great shape, great spirits, ready to rock and roll" and would be happy to fight every month of the year. "I train very hard and I respect every opponent that I've ever faced," said Fury.

"I give 110% every time I'm in the gym, I've put in nine weeks of training for this fight, I've never had sex for six weeks. I want to come in there like a ramping rabbit...it's going to be on like Donkey Kong." Chisora, unfazed by the pre-fight hype and his underdog status, said he would be going to war and promised the opening round would be "electric".

"I want to take what's his and make it mine. Physically and mentally," he added. "It's not going to be stinker, it's going to be a great fight."

Chisora also revealed he and Fury had made a bet, not involving money, that would become obvious to all after the fight. Despite strong ticket demand, with a crowd of 60,000 expected, Saturday should be merely a stepping stone for something much bigger.

Fury's promoter Bob Arum told reporters a unification bout with WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk would likely be next up -- unless there was a major upset. "I don't see any reason why the Usyk fight with Tyson Fury can't be made speedily," said the American. "That fight will happen next unless Mr Chisora lands his punch.

"Don't discount Chisora. Chisora's a hell of a fighter. He has a tremendous punch. He gave Usyk life and death. You can't in this business count your chickens before they're hatched," added Arum. Chisora went 12 rounds with Usyk and lost on a unanimous decision at London's Wembley Arena two years ago.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren confirmed to talkSPORT radio that the Ukrainian was flying in and would be ringside on Saturday. "It's a great, great fight. It really has a lot of interest for fight fans," said Arum.

"Two big heavyweights getting in the ring and trying to knock each other's head off."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)