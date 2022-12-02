Left Menu

Cricket-Ex-Australia captain Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare - reports

Reports added that the 47-year-old, who is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies, told colleagues he was feeling alright but went to hospital as a precaution. "Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:23 IST
Cricket-Ex-Australia captain Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare - reports
Ricky Ponting Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said.

According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell. Reports added that the 47-year-old, who is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies, told colleagues he was feeling alright but went to hospital as a precaution.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media. "It's not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the test."

Ponting, who retired from international cricket in 2012, played 168 tests for Australia and is one of cricket's most successful captains with 48 victories in 77 tests. Since retiring, he has coached the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022