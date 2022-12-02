Left Menu

Jackson stars in Saurashtra's Vijay Hazare triumph

Senior batter Sheldon Jackson struck an unbeaten 133 as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by five wickets to win their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title here on Friday.Batting first, Maharashtra rode on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwads third consecutive hundred 108 off 131 balls to reach 248 for 9 in 50 overs.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:26 IST
Sheldon Jackson Image Credit: Twitter (@ShelJackson27)
Senior batter Sheldon Jackson struck an unbeaten 133 as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by five wickets to win their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title here on Friday.

Batting first, Maharashtra rode on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's third consecutive hundred (108 off 131 balls) to reach 248 for 9 in 50 overs. Chirag Jani (3/43) took a hat-trick for Saurashtra.

In reply, Saurashtra reached the target in 46.3 overs with Jackson scoring his runs off 136 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 248/9 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108, Chirag Jani 3/43) vs Saurashtra 249/5 in 46.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 133 not out). Saurashtra won by 5 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

