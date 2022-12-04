Left Menu

Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-12-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 04:01 IST
Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Jubilant fans celebrated across Argentina after the country defeated Australia on Saturday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After the 2-1 victory against the Australians, thousands of Argentines took to the streets with flags and shirts to celebrate the team led by star Lionel Messi, who will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday.

"If Messi is there, nothing can go wrong," said Lucila Bustamente, who was wearing an Argentina jersey and celebrating on the streets of Buenos Aires after the game. Messi, who played his 1,000th game on Saturday, opened the scoring against Australia and played a key role in Argentina reaching the quarterfinals.

"We have to stay united, we took one more step and now comes a difficult one," said Messi, 35, the captain of the team who is playing his fifth World Cup. Argentina fans, some of whom even put off buying homes to see Messi play in the World Cup, hope the country will win the third World Cup. Argentina won its first world championship at home in 1978 and its second in Mexico in 1986, where Diego Maradona was a key player.

"I had a lot of faith that we were going to win, it's inexplicable what it feels like, and even more with all these people like that, excited," said Fabian Riveros, 51, after watching the game in a public plaza in the capital along with 45,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022