Left Menu

Soccer-Saka back for England v Senegal, Rashford benched, Sterling unavailable

It was Southgate's only change, meaning Phil Foden keeps his place up front while Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, who also came in for the Wales victory, retain their places. Forward Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for 'personal reasons' according to the Football Association.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 23:23 IST
Soccer-Saka back for England v Senegal, Rashford benched, Sterling unavailable

England manager Gareth Southgate recalled Bukayo Saka to his forward line in place of their Qatar top scorer Marcus Rashford for the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

Saka, who started England's first two Group B games and scored twice in the opener against Iran, was preferred to Rashford who has netted three times so far at the tournament. It was Southgate's only change, meaning Phil Foden keeps his place up front while Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, who also came in for the Wales victory, retain their places.

Forward Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for 'personal reasons' according to the Football Association. Senegal, who are attempting to become the first African side to beat England at a World Cup, are without defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye who is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the win over Ecuador.

Nampalys Mendy comes in to replace Gueye in the heart of the midfield while Krepin Diatta, who started the opening game after an injury lay-off, comes in for Pape Gueye. England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (capt.), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt.), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022