Visually-impaired Asif hopes to complete 25K run without any physical support

Visually-impaired Mohammed Asif Iqbal is aiming to complete the Tata Steel 25k run on December 18 without any physical support. The 46-year-old associate director at PwC Consulting has run in various races in Kolkata for the last five years and feels it's time to participate in the 25K run without any physical support.

He, however, will be accompanied by two of his friends during the run, carrying a wireless speaker attached to their waists which will enable Asif to know the exact position of the 'buddy runners'.

“I had only 50 per cent of my vision till I was 16 years of age and after that I lost it completely. But that didn’t stop me from targeting my goals. I have been running for the last five years in various races in Kolkata,” Asif said.

“I will be blind-folded and will be running without any physical support. My buddy runner will provide me with an audio description of the surroundings and that will help me to follow them and reach my target,” he said.

He targets to reach the finish line in under four hours.

“I will aim to complete my 25 Kms run within 3 hours 35 minutes. I have been practicing for a long time and now I hope results will be positive this time,” Asif signed off.

