Left Menu

Visually-impaired Asif hopes to complete 25K run without any physical support

The 46-year-old associate director at PwC Consulting has run in various races in Kolkata for the last five years and feels its time to participate in the 25K run without any physical support.He, however, will be accompanied by two of his friends during the run, carrying a wireless speaker attached to their waists which will enable Asif to know the exact position of the buddy runners.I had only 50 per cent of my vision till I was 16 years of age and after that I lost it completely.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:19 IST
Visually-impaired Asif hopes to complete 25K run without any physical support

Visually-impaired Mohammed Asif Iqbal is aiming to complete the Tata Steel 25k run on December 18 without any physical support. The 46-year-old associate director at PwC Consulting has run in various races in Kolkata for the last five years and feels it's time to participate in the 25K run without any physical support.

He, however, will be accompanied by two of his friends during the run, carrying a wireless speaker attached to their waists which will enable Asif to know the exact position of the 'buddy runners'.

“I had only 50 per cent of my vision till I was 16 years of age and after that I lost it completely. But that didn’t stop me from targeting my goals. I have been running for the last five years in various races in Kolkata,” Asif said.

“I will be blind-folded and will be running without any physical support. My buddy runner will provide me with an audio description of the surroundings and that will help me to follow them and reach my target,” he said.

He targets to reach the finish line in under four hours.

“I will aim to complete my 25 Kms run within 3 hours 35 minutes. I have been practicing for a long time and now I hope results will be positive this time,” Asif signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022