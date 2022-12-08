Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Morocco v Portugal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 1600 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 44,400

Odds (after 90 minutes) Morocco win: 9/2

Portugal win: 13/20 Draw: 27/10

Key stats: * Morocco are the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarter-finals and the fourth African team after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010. Coach Walid Regragui became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

* Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, 21, scored the first hat-trick of this year's competition in their 6-1 win over Switzerland. He became the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002. * Morocco have yet to concede a goal from an opposition player at the tournament. The only goal against them in four games came in their 2-1 win over Canada, when defender Nayef Aguerd accidentally flicked a cross past his own goalkeeper.

* At 39 years and 283 days old, Portugal defender Pepe is now the oldest player to score in the World Cup knockout stage after his header against Switzerland in Tuesday's 6-1 victory. Previous meetings:

* The teams have met twice previously, both at the World Cup. Morocco won 3-1 in the 1986 group stage, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win in the group stage four years ago in Russia. (Compiled by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

