Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final

Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. The winner of Friday's clash will meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties, in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 01:22 IST
Soccer-Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing from the start, and Messi thrilled his compatriots with some of his trademark penetrating dribbles.

The 35-year-old's rush at the heart of the Dutch defence paid dividends 10 minutes before the break as he slipped a sublime ball through for Molina to clip home from close range. The winner of Friday's clash will meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties, in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022