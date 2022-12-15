Sahul Kumar's impressive show helps Jaipur Pink Panthers seal final spot

Jaipur Pink Panthers put up an inspiring performance to beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 and enter the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here on Thursday.

Sahul Kumar emerged as the best player for the Panthers with 10 tackle points in the semifinal match.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers took 5-3 lead in the fifth minute. V Ajith pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. However, the Bulls fought back through their defensive unit and reached within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 8-10 in the 10th minute. But Ajith continued to shine as the Panthers kept forging ahead. Rahul Chaudhari stepped up his game and helped the Jaipur side take 14-9 lead in the 13th minute.

Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an all out to take control of the game at 18-10. Kandola effected a fantastic raid in the 18th minute, but the Jaipur side still held the lead at 21-14. Bharat found it difficult to breach the Panthers' defence consistently as Jaipur led 24-15 at the end of the first half.

The Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out in the opening minutes of the second half. Thereafter, Ajith caught out Sachin Narwal and Reza Mirbagheri tackled Bharat as the Panthers led 33-19 in the 27th minute. The Jaipur side kept raging on and carried out another all out in the 29th minute.

The Panthers' defensive unit, led by Sahul Kumar, showcased top form and helped their team dominate proceedings at 43-25 in the 34th minute. The Bulls tackled Deshwal in the 37th minute, but the Panthers continued to keep their noses in front at 46-27. Thereafter, the Panthers' raiders played carefully and eventually sealed their place in the grand finale.

