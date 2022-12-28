Cricket-Australia declare at 575 for eight, lead by 386 runs

Australia declared their first innings closed at 575 for eight before tea on day three of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne on Wednesday.

South Africa, who were bowled out for 189 on day one, need 386 runs to make Australia bat again.

Australia won the first test in Brisbane by six wickets and can seal the three-match series with victory in Melbourne.

