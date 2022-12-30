QUOTES-Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death

Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Here are reactions from Brazil:

LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT STATEMENT "Pele, the King of Soccer, was one of the greatest athletes of all time. The only three-time world champion showed by his actions that, in addition to being a great athlete, he was also a great citizen and patriot, taking the name of Brazil wherever he went."

BRAZIL FORWARD NEYMAR "Before Pele, '10' was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport.

"Pele changed everything." BRAZIL PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO

"Sorrow for the passing of a man, who through football took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy." BRAZIL'S FOUR-TIMES WORLD CUP WINNER MARIO ZAGALLO

"My biggest partner is gone and it's with that smile that I'm going to keep you with me. Friend of so many stories, victories and titles and who leaves an eternal and unforgettable legacy." BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy." FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER RONALDO

"Unique. Genius. Technical. Creative. Perfect. Unequalled. Where Pele has gone, he has stayed. Never having left the top, he leaves us today. The king of football - one and only. The greatest of all time." FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER KAKA

"Thank you King Pele. "Much of what I love about this sport was written by you. Thank you for taking the name of Brazil to the four corners of the world. You enchanted, thrilled and touched our hearts, a place where we will take you forever.

"My condolences to the whole family. Forever King Pele." BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER TOSTAO

"Today is a sad day. Pele's death. It's the end of life. On the field, Pele had all the technical qualities of a superstar at the highest level. He was the greatest of all time. Eternal." BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER CAFU

"Pele dies, this news is not accurate ... Pele will never die. Pele will never leave us. Pele will never cease to exist. Pele is eternal, Pele is King, Pele is unique ... he just went to rest a little bit, but he will be eternalized in each magnificent goal, in each masterful play, but mainly in each one of us who have football as a profession and who were inspired by him and his entire generation." BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER JOSE ALTAFINI 'MAZZOLA'

"The best player in the world has died. As long as football has existed, there has not been a player like Pele. Pele was great in everything." BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER RIVALDO

"Our football is known and respected worldwide for everything he did on the pitch and this will never be forgotten. I am proud to have played in two World Cups with the number 10, which was consecrated by him." FORMER BRAZIL PRESIDENT DILMA ROUSSEFF

"Thank you, Pele! Thank you for the smiles you provided. For the tears of emotion. For the cries of goal. Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved." BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER DUNGA

"Our King Edson Pele leaves the world of things that have an end and goes to the world of things that have no end, just like Edson Eternal Pele." BRAZIL FORWARD VINICIUS JR

"The player who changed football, the greatest of all, has left us. Always words of affection and motivation for me. I read and kept all the messages you sent me. "And what an honour, to have celebrated my first goal in the World Cup with you."

BRAZIL PLAYER RAPHINHA "Everyone has dreamed of being Pele. Football is in mourning with the departure of the greatest of them all and we mourn his loss. Immortal! Rest in peace KING."

FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER ROMARIO "Elected the athlete of the century, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made the world bow down before his talent, taking Brazilian football to the altar of the gods."

BRAZIL FORWARD RODRYGO "From today 29/12 will always be a sad date. We grew up in Santos hearing every day about you, how good you were as a player and as a person. Thank you, King for the advice and the courage you made me have after our conversation. "Boy always be you and don't be afraid of anything," that will forever stay in my memory!"

FORMER BRAZIL ATTACKER ZICO "Pele was an inspiration for many and even more so for me who played in the same position. I watched all the moves he did so I could repeat them."

BRAZIL FORWARD RICHARLISON "Today, football says goodbye to its most beautiful chapter. From the guy who dedicated his thousandth goal to children, stopped wars and showed an entire country that he could do more. You are and always will be matchless and eternal, King."

FORMER F1 DRIVER FELIPE MASSA "For those who love football and the Brazilian national team, as I do, Pele is an icon, the greatest of all times, who inspired athletes of other disciplines besides football. The legacy Pele leaves behind is eternal, just like him. My condolences to all the family of the King Pele!!"

