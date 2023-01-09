Left Menu

Rugby-No Jones involvement with the Wallabies before World Cup - Rennie

Australia coach Dave Rennie has bluntly ruled out any involvement in the Wallabies set up for Eddie Jones ahead of this year's World Cup in France. Australian Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final, has been linked with various roles at Rugby Australia since he was sacked by England in December.

"It's not going to happen," New Zealander Rennie told reporters on Monday, later adding: "It's not going to happen before the World Cup. "We've had no discussions around changes to the coaching group ... what happens beyond 2023 is another matter."

Jones was equally blunt in an interview with the Guardian on Friday when he was asked whether he would be interested in working under Rennie. "I'm not an assistant coach, mate," he told the newspaper. "I'm not interested in that sort of job."

