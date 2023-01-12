Soccer-Man United face Forest, Newcastle meet Southampton in League Cup semis

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will play Southampton in the League Cup semi-finals following the draw on Wednesday. Forest will host the first leg after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in a penalty shootout while Marcus Rashford's late double led Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over third-tier Charlton Athletic on Tuesday to reach the last four.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, pulled off a shock 2-0 win over champions Manchester City and will host Newcastle, who beat Leicester 2-0, in the first leg of their tie. The semi-finals will take place in the weeks commencing Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

