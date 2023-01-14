Left Menu

Rugby-Gleeson leaves role as England attack coach

Martin Gleeson has left his role as England attack coach, the RFU said on Friday. "We'd like to thank Martin for his contribution and hard work at England Rugby and we wish him the very best for the future," said Conor O'Shea, RFU director of performance rugby.

Martin Gleeson has left his role as England attack coach, the RFU said on Friday. Harlequins coach Nick Evans was appointed to the England coaching staff this month, and was scheduled to work as attack coach under Steve Borthwick for the duration of the Six Nations championship.

At the time of Evans's appointment, Gleeson, who joined the England set-up from Wasps in 2021, had been set to continue in his role. "We'd like to thank Martin for his contribution and hard work at England Rugby and we wish him the very best for the future," said Conor O'Shea, RFU director of performance rugby.

