Left Menu

Tennis-Badosa, Tomljanovic out of Australian Open with injuries

Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, the world number 11 said on Saturday. Spaniard Badosa, who reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year, withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semi-final against Daria Kasatkina on Friday after picking up the injury in the previous round.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 08:02 IST
Tennis-Badosa, Tomljanovic out of Australian Open with injuries

Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, the world number 11 said on Saturday.

Spaniard Badosa, who reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year, withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semi-final against Daria Kasatkina on Friday after picking up the injury in the previous round. "Bad news ... During the quarter-final match in Adelaide, I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out a few weeks," Badosa tweeted.

"Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible." Ajla Tomljanovic has also withdrawn from the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday, after the local hope sustained a knee injury at the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament.

"I've done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100% ready to compete at a high level," Tomljanovic tweeted. "It's been a very tough decision to make but I have to listen to my body."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023