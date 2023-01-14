Left Menu

Indian women's hockey team to clash with South Africa and the Netherlands on exposure tour

The Indian womens hockey team will travel to South Africa for a seven-match exposure tour, that will also include three games against world number one the Netherlands, from January 16.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 12:03 IST
Indian women's hockey team to clash with South Africa and the Netherlands on exposure tour
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's hockey team will travel to South Africa for a seven-match exposure tour, that will also include three games against world number one the Netherlands, from January 16. The Savita Punia-led side will play four matches against hosts South Africa in Cape Town before locking horns with the Dutch side in three matches from January 23. ''We are grateful to Hockey India for planning good amount of exposure matches for us in the annual calendar, particularly in a year where we are focused on preparing well for the Asian Games and earning direct qualification for the Paris Olympics,'' Savita said. The Indian captain feels the tour will help the side identify the grey areas and work upon those ahead of this year's Asian Games ''These matches against South Africa and the world no.1 side Netherlands will help us raise the level of our game and also at the same time identify the areas we are lacking in. We are well-prepared for this tour following a good two-week camp in Bangalore. ''The players are high on confidence after a good year of hockey in 2022 and we are looking forward to start the season on a good note,'' said Savita, who led the team to a historic bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023