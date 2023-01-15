Struggling South Africa mulls split-coaching; Conard, Walter likely options

Struggling South Africa are likely to rope in Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter in a split coaching set up in a bid to revive their fortunes in International cricket.

Conrad recently was at the helm of South Africa's Under-19 side, while Walter was the head coach of Central Districts in New Zealand. The duo are expected to be unveiled as South Africa's new coaches on Monday, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Lance Klusener was the ''frontrunner'' to coach the white ball side but following his withdrawal on Monday, the duo would be ''preferred'' to current interim coach Malibongwe Maketa, former West Indies director of cricket Richard Pybus and former national assistant coach Adi Birrel (who applied for the red-ball job only).

One of the two will be put in charge of the white-ball format as he will have to take charge immediately ahead of South Africa's three World Cup Super League matches against England from January 27 to February 1.

South Africa had crashed out of the T20 World Cup after shocking loss to the Netherlands in last November and also face the challenge of qualifying for the ODI World Cup slated in India in October and November.

They also endured two crushing defeats to Australia recently to jolt their World Test Championships final hopes. They face the West Indies in two Tests at home from February 28-March 12.

More than a decade ago, while Gary Kirsten was the head coach of Test and ODI side, his deputy Russell Domingo was put in charge of their T20 side.

Domingo went on to succeed Kirsten six months later as their coach in all formats.

Conrad has rich experience in South Africa's domestic cricket and won four franchise titles with the Lions and Cobras.

He coached South Africa at the 2022 under-19 World Cup in West Indies in January and February, when his team finished seventh out of 16.

Walter has been South Africa's strength and conditioning expert from 2009 to 2013. He then became Titans head coach and guided them to three trophies in as many seasons.

He then moved to New Zealand in 2016 to coach the Otago Volts and relocated to the Central Stags before the 2020-21 season.

