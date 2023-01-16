Left Menu

NBA-LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 08:49 IST
LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

The 38-year-old forward has averaged 29 points per game this season and is on course to break former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points in the coming weeks.

