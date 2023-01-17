Soccer-Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named in the line-up to face Paris St Germain in a friendly, where he could come up against long-time rival Lionel Messi.
The 37-year-old will captain the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi's PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.
