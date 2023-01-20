Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sign Burkina Faso winger Ouattara

Bournemouth have signed Burkinabe forward Dango Ouattara from Lorient on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 20-year-old winger made 18 league appearances, scored six goals and provided six assists with the Ligue 1 side this season. "We are pleased to secure the services of Dango, a promising and sought-after player with a great deal of potential," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 04:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 04:42 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sign Burkina Faso winger Ouattara

Bournemouth have signed Burkinabe forward Dango Ouattara from Lorient on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 20-year-old winger made 18 league appearances, scored six goals and provided six assists with the Ligue 1 side this season.

"We are pleased to secure the services of Dango, a promising and sought-after player with a great deal of potential," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake. "We have been monitoring him for a period of time and he fits the profile of the young, ambitious, hungry and hard-working player this club is looking to recruit.

Bournemouth are 17th in the Premier League and host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023