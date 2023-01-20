HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day five on Friday

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1240 KREJCIKOVA TOO GOOD FOR KALININA

Czech 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, began proceedings on Rod Laver Arena with a 6-2 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to reach the fourth round. Krejcikova raced to a 5-0 lead before dropping her serve but she recovered from the blip to go up in the contest on her fifth set point before holding firm in the next to stay on course for a potential clash with third seed Jessica Pegula.

1116 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Third-round action began as scheduled on a sunny fifth day at the year's first Grand Slam, after heat and rain delays had caused havoc with the schedule earlier in the week.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

