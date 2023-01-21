What will the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers suffered the all-too-familiar feeling of disappointment at Lambeau Field after failing to reach the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Packers were seemingly in charge following an underwhelming season. They faced off against their rivals, the Detroit Lions, on the home field in a win-and-in game. However, Rodgers and his team failed to rise to the occasion and were beaten 20-16 by the Lions.

Despite Rodgers' talent, it was yet another example of his inability to drag his team over the line. Green Bay has notably struggled to reach the Super Bowl since 2010, losing in the NFC Championship Game on three occasions. This was a prime example of their issues, failing to make the plays on the field when it mattered the most. Rodgers now faces a crucial decision regarding his future in both the NFL and Green Bay.

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game.Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”Let the speculation begin...pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

A Sad Realization

Rodgers made it no secret that he was unhappy with his team’s roster moves before the 2022 campaign, trading All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and replacing him with rookie receivers. Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs flashed potential, but the Packers and Rodgers sorely missed a true number-one wideout.

If Rodgers had truly been bought in with the team in 2022, the Packers would definitely have reached the post-season. However, his questionable attitude was a huge detriment to the franchise for the opening four months of the campaign before they finally clicked into gear. Whether all parties are willing to return for another season is up for debate and it will be one of the biggest news stories of the off-season either way.

Should Rodgers Return?

At this stage, it might be better for both parties for Rodgers to leave the organization. Much like the Packers did with Brett Favre and the transition to Rodgers, there is a former first-round pick waiting in the wings with Jordan Love.

Love has not been overly impressive in his rare time on the field in relief of Rodgers, but neither was Rodgers when he played in place of Favre. Building with a young quarterback may ease the pressure on the young wide receivers in the group along with the rest of the roster. The defense has a lot of talent, including cornerback Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and Devonte Wyatt, and will only get better as their younger players develop.

The NFC North will be competitive next season as the Vikings, who won the division in 2023, were involved in numerous one-score games that could have gone either way. However, they remained very much in the race for the Super Bowl unlike the Packers and their wins in close games made them very popular with bettors.

If you want to play with the best odds, the Vikings' example of being backed at +3000 for the Super Bowl ahead of the Wild Card round is a prime example of value. Whether they can sustain their form from 2022 is the issue amid their fortune, as well as other factors. The Lions proved they could be a force in 2023, but whether they can sustain the levels of their late run in the campaign over an entire term remains to be seen.

The Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL, so it would take a dramatic change for them to compete in the NFC North. So, with or without Rodgers, the Packers have a chance to return to the post-season by winning the NFC North in the 2023 season considering how tight the battle will be, with or without Rodgers.

Where Could Rodgers Go?

Rodgers could opt to end his career and head off into the sunset, although there are three years remaining on his contract with the Packers. If he decides to remain in the NFL, but not with Green Bay, his rights are held and the Packers would be in a great position to secure a trade deal for their quarterback.

Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson were traded in 2022 and their respective franchises procured a haul of draft picks in return. There will be a number of teams interested in Rodgers, including the New York Jets, who would appear to be a natural fit for the 39-year-old. He would have a top-tier defense and enough talent in the receiving corps to challenge in the AFC.

Alternatively, any team in the AFC South would be a fit other than the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rodgers will have plenty of suitors, but it will all hinge on whether the Packers are willing to allow him to leave. A fascinating off-season awaits in Green Bay.

