Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind.
In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension, Rune saved two match points but was powerless to save the third as Rublev took the win with a return of serve that clipped the net and popped over, leaving the Dane no chance. Rublev had come back from 5-0 in the 10-point tiebreak and earlier saved two match points to level the match.
Rublev will meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.
