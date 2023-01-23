Left Menu

Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point

Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Andrey Rublev Image Credit: Wikipedia
Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind.

In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension, Rune saved two match points but was powerless to save the third as Rublev took the win with a return of serve that clipped the net and popped over, leaving the Dane no chance. Rublev had come back from 5-0 in the 10-point tiebreak and earlier saved two match points to level the match.

Rublev will meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

