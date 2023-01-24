Left Menu

Rugby-Injured Daly and George withdraw from England squad for Scotland game

Elliot Daly and Jamie George have been withdrawn from the England squad for their Six Nations opener against Scotland due to injuries, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday. Daly is out with a hamstring injury, while George suffered concussion.

Elliot Daly and Jamie George have been withdrawn from the England squad for their Six Nations opener against Scotland due to injuries, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday. Daly is out with a hamstring injury, while George suffered concussion. Their withdrawals follow those of Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan, who also pulled out with injuries.

Jamie Blamire and Ollie Lawrence have been called up to the squad and will take part in training at Twickenham Stadium later on Tuesday, the RFU added. Steve Borthwick's side have joined a five-day training camp ahead of the match against Scotland, scheduled for Feb. 4 at Twickenham.

