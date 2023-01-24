Left Menu

Rugby-Wales call up forgotten man Baldwin to replace injured Lake

Hooker Scott Baldwin has been recalled after a six-year absence by Wales coach Warren Gatland as an injury replacement for Dewi Lake ahead of the Six Nations opener at home to Ireland on Feb. 4. Lake has been ruled out with a knee injury and replaced by the 34-year-old Baldwin, who won the last of his 34 Wales caps in 2017.

It remains to be seen whether the former will play any part in the Six Nations.

With squad captain Ken Owens likely to start against the Irish, Baldwin will battle with Bradley Roberts for the role of replacement hooker on the bench. Ryan Elias, usually a regular in the squad, misses out with an achilles problem. Baldwin made headlines in 2017 when he was bitten on the hand by a lion he had attempted to pat on the head while on tour in South Africa with his Welsh club, Ospreys.

