PARCOS MEET & GREET WITH NORTHEAST UNITED FC TEAM

PARCOS has partnered with North East United Football Club (NEUFC) owned by Bollywood star John Abraham. To honor this association, Parcos organized an exclusive meet & greet in association with NEUFC at the City Center Mall, Guwahati, 21st January, 2023.

As the team that represents the football frenzy, 'The Highlanders' - as the NorthEast United Football Club are called, have a huge fan following.

The meet & greet took place at an innovative, immersive installation that was created by Parcos specially to bring this association alive. The installation encouraged mall goers & football fans to score a goal and win a special 'Parcos Golden Ticket' which gives mall goers exciting offers at the Parcos store.

5 marquee players from the team were present to hand out autographed Polaroids as a wonderful remembrance to few lucky fans.

The players who were present at the meet & greet were - 1. Parthib Sundar Gogoi 2. Mirshad Michu 3. Gaurav Bora 4. Imran Khan 5. Aaron Evans Michael Here is what some of the players had to say - ''It was heartwarming to meet the fans from different age groups. Their love and support really came from the heart.'' - Aaron Evans ''Nothing makes me happier than meeting young fans. I hope we can inspire these young folks to follow their football dreams.'' - Mirshad Michu ''Meeting the fans in Guwahati really renewed our passion and motivation.'' - Gaurav Bora Parcos is a dominant leader in the luxury beauty category with a vast range of luxury fragrance brands, most of which have specific lines that fit the category of 'Sporty' fragrances, which have more citrus, aquatic, refreshing and light notes. Sports plays a vital role in India and football has gained tremendous popularity over the years. Football players are great influencers and are a perfect association for us, keeping in mind our range of fragrances which is such an integral part of feeling fresh and positive before, during and after the game.

''We are thrilled to partner with Parcos, a leader in the luxury beauty industry. Smelling nice and fresh after training is always of great importance, so this is a great fit for us as an organization as well as for the players, who are extremely excited about it too. Looking forward to a fresh season ahead,'' says John Abraham, Owner NEUFC.

''As leaders in the luxury beauty industry we at Parcos are always looking at unique associations with organizations across diverse industries and platforms who we can partner with. This is a first-of-its-kind association for us in the Sports category and we are elated to partner with NEUFC for their upcoming ISL season;'' says Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

ABOUT NEUFC – NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) is a football club that competes in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), the premier football league in Indian football. At the advent of the ISL, the Club, led by actor/producer John Abraham, secured the Northeast franchise to represent the region, which is the hotbed of footballing talent in the country. Thus, on 13th April 2014, the Club, which represents the seven sisters and one brother of the Northeast, was conceived. It was a historic moment in Indian football as NorthEast United FC became the first team in the world to represent a region.

The club is owned by Actor/Producer John Abraham, one of the most prominent superstars in the Indian film industry, with a self-confessed love for football. A former Division A footballer himself, John once dreamed of representing India in the international arena.

Today, NorthEast United FC stands out as the only non-corporate-owned club in India's top football division. John takes immense pride in the fact that the Club stays true to its values and is largely successful in providing opportunities to talented players.

The Club prides itself as an entity that both passionately and resolutely stands for the region and was founded on two key pillars: • Use football as a vehicle to empower the region • To be a platform for talent from the region to showcase their ability.

As the beating heart of the Club, John envisions the Club to be a platform that fosters change and encourages youngsters from the region to chase their dreams, with resilience and determination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)