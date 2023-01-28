Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA bans four Uruguay players for World Cup chaos

German referee, Daniel Siebert, decided not to award penalties for tackles on Darwin Nunez in the opening half and Cavani in the dying minutes, with striker Luis Suarez saying after the game that FIFA was "against Uruguay". The players will also have to carry out football-related community service, and will pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,701).

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 00:28 IST
Soccer-FIFA bans four Uruguay players for World Cup chaos
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Uruguay's Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez were hit with four-match bans by FIFA on Friday, while Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani were suspended for a game each after they confronted the referee following their World Cup match against Ghana. FIFA launched proceedings against the players who angrily harangued the referee after crashing out of the tournament in Qatar, despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their final group match on Dec. 2.

In the Group H deciders, Uruguay had one foot in the last-16 before South Korea scored in stoppage time to beat Portugal 2-1 and went through by virtue of scoring one goal more than the South Americans over their three matches. German referee, Daniel Siebert, decided not to award penalties for tackles on Darwin Nunez in the opening half and Cavani in the dying minutes, with striker Luis Suarez saying after the game that FIFA was "against Uruguay".

The players will also have to carry out football-related community service, and will pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,701). The Uruguayan FA was additionally fined 50,000 Swiss francs for the behaviour of its supporters and team members, FIFA said.

Uruguay were also ordered to partially close their stadium for their next FIFA "A" international match as hosts. ($1 = 0.9216 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023