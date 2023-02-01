Left Menu

Sam Curran guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Curran was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using any language, action or gesture towards a batter upon their dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter.

Sam Curran (photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
England fast bowler Sam Curran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the second ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Sunday 29 January. Curran was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using any language, action or gesture towards a batter upon their dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Curran's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa's innings when, after dismissing Temba Bavuma, Curran excessively celebrated towards and in close proximity to the dismissed batter, an action which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from Bavuma.

Curran admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. "When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel's disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged," said the statement issued by ICC.

South Africa leads the three-match series 2-0 and will face England on Wednesday for the third ODI in Diamond Oval, Kimberley. (ANI)

