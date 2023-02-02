Left Menu

Germany to give 130 mln euros to World Health Organization this year: minister

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:14 IST
Germany will give 130 million euros ($141.87 million) to the World Health Organization this year, its health minister said on Thursday following a meeting with the U.N. health agency's head.

"We are happy to contribute 130 million euros to WHO this year," Karl Lauterbach told reporters at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland following a meeting with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the agency's board meeting.

"For us it is clear: WHO has played a major role in a successful handling of the COVID pandemic and will continue to protect the world from future health emergencies." ($1 = 0.9163 euros)

