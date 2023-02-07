Left Menu

Rugby-Arundell and Slade back for England against Italy in Six Nations

England have called up Henry Arundell and centre Henry Slade for the Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday at Twickenham after both have struggled with injuries. Both players were included in England coach Steve Borthwick's 36-player squad announced on Monday. Winger Cadan Murley was also left out, having not made the cut for the match against Scotland.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 00:28 IST
Rugby-Arundell and Slade back for England against Italy in Six Nations
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

England have called up Henry Arundell and centre Henry Slade for the Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday at Twickenham after both have struggled with injuries. Both players were included in England coach Steve Borthwick's 36-player squad announced on Monday.

Winger Cadan Murley was also left out, having not made the cut for the match against Scotland. The Borthwick era got off to a inauspicious start as a tenacious Scotland took a 29-23 victory at Twickenham in a rip-roaring Six Nations opener.

Courtney Lawes will again be in the camp but unlikely to feature against Italy as he continues rehabilitation work from a calf injury. England squad

Forwards Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker and Jack Willis.

Backs Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson and Ben Youngs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023