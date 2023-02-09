Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Atlanta United sign Greece striker Giakoumakis from Celtic

Atlanta United have signed Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Scottish champions Celtic, both clubs said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who joined Celtic in August 2021 from Dutch club VVV-Venlo, has signed a contract to 2026. He joined Atlanta on a Designated Player deal.

Soccer-Real Madrid ease past Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final

Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final after goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco on Wednesday. Playing without several key starters like forward Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid experienced a home field environment, with the local fans turning up the noise at the sold-out Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat.

NFL must face class action lawsuit over 'Sunday Ticket' prices

The U.S. National Football League (NFL) must face a $6 billion class action alleging it unlawfully limited televised games and drove up the cost of its "Sunday Ticket" package, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday. Sunday Ticket lets subscribers watch local and out-of-market games on Sunday, while football fans otherwise in any given market can only see a limited number of games.

Alpine skiing-Former world downhill medallist Fanchini dies aged 37

Italian Elena Fanchini, who won the downhill silver medal at the 2005 Alpine skiing world championships, has died aged 37, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Wednesday. Fanchini, who took part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, was forced to withdraw from the 2018 PyeongChang Games after being diagnosed with cancer.

Motor racing-Ben Sulayem to step back from day-to-day F1 involvement

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has told Formula One team bosses he will step back from the day-to-day running of the sport and leave it in the hands of professional managers instead. The announcement on Wednesday comes after recent controversies triggered by the 61-year-old Emirati, who has been in office at the Paris-based governing body since the end of 2021.

Tennis-Djokovic on Indian Wells entry list but expected to miss out again

Novak Djokovic was named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tennis tournament on Wednesday, but he is expected to be barred from travelling to the United States to compete due to his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Serbian world number one is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event but has not played a match on the hard courts in the Southern California desert since 2019.

NBA-Abdul-Jabbar blames himself for lack of relationship with James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on the complicated relationship he has with LeBron James a day after sitting courtside to watch the Los Angeles Lakers forward break the NBA career scoring record he set nearly 40 years ago. Abdul-Jabbar, who played the final 14 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers, hugged James and presented him with the record-setting ball during an on-court ceremony on Tuesday to recognize the scoring feat.

NFL-Hamlin accepts NFLPA service award, vowing never to take role for granted

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin accepted the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Service Award on Wednesday, appearing in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl a little over a month after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game. The 24-year-old had to have his heartbeat restored on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and left in an ambulance, horrifying fans.

Soccer-Sorry PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille

Paris St Germain's miserable start to the year continued when they were knocked out of the French Cup last 16 by bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday. Marseille, who had only beaten PSG twice since the capital side were taken over by Qatar Sport Investment (QSI) in 2011, reached the quarter-finals thanks to an Alexis Sanchez penalty and a Ruslan Malinovskyi thunderbolt after Sergio Ramos's first-half equaliser.

Soccer-Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds

Substitute Jadon Sancho's first goal since September earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday as the hosts came back from two goals down to salvage a point. Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after 55 seconds when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitors in front from the edge of the penalty area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)