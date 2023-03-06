Left Menu

Sports minister Anurag Thakur chairs 1st high-level committee meeting for Paris Olympics 2024

The meeting, which was attended by representatives from MYAS, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), discussed in detail the roadmap to the Paris Olympics that is to take place next year and also took an update on the preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou this year, stated a release from SAI Media.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:55 IST
A visual of 1st high level committee meeting for Paris 2024 Olympics (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Monday chaired the first High- Level Committee Meeting for Paris Olympics 2024 along with the minister of state (MOS) Nisith Pramanik. The meeting, which was attended by representatives from MYAS, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), discussed in detail the roadmap to the Paris Olympics that is to take place next year and also took an update on the preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou this year, stated a release from SAI Media.

Speaking on the meeting, Thakur said, "Constant efforts are being made to make sure that our athletes perform well at the Asian Games and that India gives its best-ever performance in Hangzhou this year. Our MOC (Mission Olympic Cell) members have been having bi-weekly meetings and teams have been in touch with the Athletes on a regular basis to check in on the progress and make sure everything is on track." "Today's assessment meeting was on that and all stakeholders that were present today agreed that in this year's Asian Games, India would have its best-ever performance. Be it the government, or the athletes, all are working towards making sure that no stone is left unturned in being prepared for these Asian Games," Thakur said.The Asian Games are set to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China this year, while the Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26, 2024 to August 11, 2024 in Paris next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

