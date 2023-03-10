Rugby-Ireland name strong lineup for Scotland trip as Sexton returns

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will field a strong line-up for Sunday's Six Nations trip to Scotland as several players return from injury, with captain Johnny Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Garry Ringrose fit again. Sexton, who suffered a leg injury in the 32-19 win over France last month, missed the Six Nations leaders' victory over Italy.

The 37-year-old is in line to overtake compatriot Ronan O'Gara atop the Six Nations' all-time points scorer charts. British & Irish Lion Furlong missed the opening three games with a calf injury, while Ringrose also returns after missing the trip to Italy.

Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson Park and Cian Healy, who are coming back from longer term injuries, are on the bench. Conor Murray, who dropped to the bench for the win over Italy, has been named to the starting line-up.

Sunday's game will also serve as a preview for this year's World Cup in France, with Ireland and Scotland having been drawn in the same pool as South Africa, Tonga and Romania for the tournament. Ireland, who top the standings on 15 points after three matches, will hope to still be in line for a grand slam when they host England a week later in their final game.

Scotland are second with 10, ahead of England and France on points difference. England host France on Saturday.

Ireland team: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 12 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 44 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 111 caps (captain) 9. Conor Murray (Munster) 103 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 51 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 15 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 63 caps 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 71 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 51 caps 6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 92 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 48 caps 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 26 caps

Replacements 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 20 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster) 121 caps 18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 7 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster) 9 caps 20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 36 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps 22. Ross Byrne (Leinster) 17 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)