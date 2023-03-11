Left Menu

Bochum beats Cologne for boost in German relegation fight

Updated: 11-03-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 09:01 IST
Bochum's first goals in the Bundesliga for more than a month earned the relegation-threatened team a valuable 2-0 win over Cologne.

Played in persistent snowfall, it was a meeting between teams badly in need of a win. Cologne was without a goal in three league games and Bochum last scored in the Bundesliga on Feb. 4.

It didn't take long for that to change as Kevin Stöger converted a penalty in the ninth minute after Cologne defender Timo Hübers tripped Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

Despite coming under pressure from Cologne, Bochum doubled its lead in the 76th minute when Erhan Mašovic bundled the ball in after Cologne failed to clear a free kick.

The win lifted Bochum four places in the standings, from last to 14th, and left Hoffenheim and Schalke in the automatic relegation places. Cologne is 12th with one win from its last eight games in the Bundesliga. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

