Gill strikes century as India reach 188/2 at tea

India opener Shubman Gill struck a sublime hundred as India reached 188 for two in their first innings at tea on day three of the fourth Test against Australia here on Saturday.

The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs.

Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings.

Rohit Sharma was earlier dismissed for 35 off the last ball of the 21st over, ending a 74-run partnership between Gill and the India captain.

Brief scores: Australia's first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs.

India's first innings was 188 for 2 in 63 overs (Rohit Sharma 35, Shubman Gill batting 103, Cheteshwar Pujara 42; Matthew Kuhnemann 1/20, Todd Murphy 1/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)